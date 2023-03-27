Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $25,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,629,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $48.09 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $982.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

