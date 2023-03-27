Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 86,170 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 668,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $33,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,837,000 after buying an additional 385,347 shares during the period.

DGRO stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

