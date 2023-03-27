Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ziff Davis worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $75.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.15. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $103.58.

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

