Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $3,425,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $157.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.50. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.