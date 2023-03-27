Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $100.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $175.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

