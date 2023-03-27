DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Position Decreased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.