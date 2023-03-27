Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $118.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $159.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.