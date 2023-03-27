Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 17,779 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.31.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.