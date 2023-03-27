Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

