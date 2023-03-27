Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $9,928.73 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00330845 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,183.60 or 0.25878375 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010107 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01022077 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $10,771.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

