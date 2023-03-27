QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.90 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $524.87 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00029484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00198920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,792.59 or 1.00047554 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187083 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $270.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

