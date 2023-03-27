Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SWK opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.