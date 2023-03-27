iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $217.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

