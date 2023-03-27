Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.