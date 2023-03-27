Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

