SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,450,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,476,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 32.4% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 4.95% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

