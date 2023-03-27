SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 411,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,638,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 13.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.35% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of VOE opened at $128.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
- Want Diversified Exposure in the Regional Banks? Try These ETFs
- Dividends, Short-Term Pain, but Long-Term Gain?
- Initiated Dividends At World Fuel Services, Are They Sustainable?
- Can American Airlines Shake Off Enough Weight For Profit Takeoff?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.