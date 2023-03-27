SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 411,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,638,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 13.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.35% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOE opened at $128.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

