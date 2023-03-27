Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $58.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $64.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.