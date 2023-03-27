SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 114,927 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,927 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 1.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

NYSE:DD opened at $69.00 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

