SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $371.92 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.54 and a 200 day moving average of $337.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

