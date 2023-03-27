SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 1,488 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $89.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

