JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.72. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

