SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,203,000 after buying an additional 169,938 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,484,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after buying an additional 168,361 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,103,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,658,000 after buying an additional 53,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,992,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the period.

DFUS stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

