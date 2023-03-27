1,494 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QUAL stock opened at $120.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

