Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 277 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after acquiring an additional 74,117 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $664,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $91.16.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.