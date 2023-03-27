JUMPN Price Tops $11.19 on Exchanges (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. JUMPN has a market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for approximately $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00330845 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,183.60 or 0.25878375 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010107 BTC.

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN’s launch date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

