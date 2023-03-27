Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) recently:

3/16/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

3/16/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating.

3/16/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.50.

3/6/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Esperion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.25. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,876 shares of company stock valued at $125,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $21,141,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 469,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

