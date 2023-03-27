Gode Chain Price Reaches $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $435,315.30 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

