Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.14 Billion

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,780.11 or 0.06408019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $17.92 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

