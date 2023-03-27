holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0454 on Major Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $80,742.39 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.44 or 0.06322812 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00060285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017600 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04634552 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $83,271.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.