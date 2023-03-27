MOBLAND (SYNR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $114,441.26 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00330845 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,183.60 or 0.25878375 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010107 BTC.

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

