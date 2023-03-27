USDD (USDD) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, USDD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003564 BTC on popular exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $718.13 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDD

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

