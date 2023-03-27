FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

