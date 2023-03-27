Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 4,466,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $32.13 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

