Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 2,652 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,119,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.16 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

