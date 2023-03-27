FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49. The company has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

