Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,333.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $495.27 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

