Melone Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Melone Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 604,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 147,683 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170,008 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 248,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $7,478,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.