Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 2,000 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $112.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.41. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

