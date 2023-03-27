BMS Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,093 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $87.30 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.