BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

NYSE:USB opened at $36.23 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

