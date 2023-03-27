Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.9% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.