CCG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,529,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $148.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

