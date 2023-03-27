CCG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CW opened at $169.93 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.99.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $258,350.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

