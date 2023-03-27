Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Raised by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,456,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $424.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.