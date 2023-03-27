Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Northland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.60% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 65,019 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 538.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

AVSD stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

