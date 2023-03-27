CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kemper by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,020,000 after buying an additional 719,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after buying an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 225,685 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $10,937,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after buying an additional 182,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Kemper Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.