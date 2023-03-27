CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $39.43 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

