CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,025 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.