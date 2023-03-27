Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU) Shares Sold by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 7.39% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVSU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVSU opened at $46.52 on Monday. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

